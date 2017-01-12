LaVine (hip) was limited to rehab work during Thursday's practice session, but is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder, Kent Youngblood of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

LaVine was held out of Wednesday's game against the Rockets with a bruised left hip, which he originally suffered during a matchup with the Mavericks on Monday. He went through additional rehab work during practice Thursday and reportedly is feeling a bit better, although it remains to be seen if he be cleared in time for Friday's tilt with the Thunder. Look for him to have his status updated after the team's morning shootaround, but if he can't give it a go, Brandon Rush would likely draw another start after posting 12 points, three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals over 36 minutes Wednesday.