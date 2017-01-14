Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Questionable for Sunday
LaVine (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.
LaVine has now missed back-to-back contests due to the hip injury, while Brandon Rush has started in his place and averaged 38 minutes per game in that time. If LaVine is unable to return Sunday, his next opportunity would be Tuesday at San Antonio.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Out Friday vs. Thunder•
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Game-time call Friday vs. Thunder•
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Questionable for Friday vs. Thunder•
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Rockets•
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Not yet ruled out Wednesday vs. Rockets•
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Out Wednesday vs. Rockets•