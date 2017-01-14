LaVine (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.

LaVine has now missed back-to-back contests due to the hip injury, while Brandon Rush has started in his place and averaged 38 minutes per game in that time. If LaVine is unable to return Sunday, his next opportunity would be Tuesday at San Antonio.

