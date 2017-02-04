LaVine (knee) will not play Saturday against Memphis.

LaVine suffered a bruise to his left knee during Friday's game against Detroit, and he'll be held out of action on the second night of the back-to-back set. The injury doesn't appear to be anything overly serious, and when LaVine is able to return will likely be a matter of pain tolerance. Expect Shabazz Muhammad and Brandon Rush to pick up extra minutes in LaVine's absence Saturday.

