LaVine (hip) has officially been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Kyle Ratke of Timberwolves.com reports.

There was some confusion over LaVine's availability earlier in the day, with him being ruled out at one point, but then upgraded to a game-time decision later on. However, he's now been ruled out as expected and should have another few days off for recovery until Friday's showdown with the Thunder. If LaVine can practice fully on Thursday, he should be good to return against the Thunder, but in his absence, look for Shabazz Muhammad to potentially move into the starting lineup, while Nemanja Bjelica and Brandon Rush are also candidates to pick up some more minutes.