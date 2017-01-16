Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Scores 11 points in return from hip injury
LaVine scored 11 points with five rebounds in 34 minutes in Sunday's loss to Dallas. He had missed the previous two games with a hip injury.
LaVine wasn't the spark on offense he's been much of the season, but he looked healthy and should remain in the starting lineup.
