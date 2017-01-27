LaVine tallied 23 points (7-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block in 41 minutes Thursday during a 109-103 loss to Indiana.

LaVine struggled from long range, but was aggressive at driving to the rim and hunting for contact. While he was successful in the first half, scoring 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting, LaVine faltered in the second half and jacked a few too many long twos. LaVine shot just 3-for-9 in the second half, and couldn't get himself back into his rhythm. The third-year guard out of UCLA is slumping to start the new year, averaging 14.0 points on 41.3/33.3/71.4 shooting splits, way down from his December splits.