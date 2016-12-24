LaVine scored 40 points with a career-high seven three-pointers in Friday's loss to Sacramento. He made all seven three-point attempts, was 13-of-21 from the field and added six rebounds.

LaVine continues to be more of a force behind the three-point line as he's taking almost twice as many attempts (6.8 this season vs. 3.9 last season). He continues an impressive run that has seen LaVine score 20 or more points in nine of his last 11 games.