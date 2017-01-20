LaVine amassed nine points (3-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a steal over 40 minutes in Thursday's 104-101 win over the Clippers.

LaVine was uncharacteristically inefficient, struggling significantly with his shot for the third time in eight January games. The third-year guard has shot under 30 percent in each of those contests, scoring in single digits in all of those instances. LaVine does seem to be fully over his recent hip injury after playing 34 to 40 minutes in the three games since returning, so he's likely to heat back up sooner rather than later if past performance is any indicator.