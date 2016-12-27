Lavine scored 21 points (7-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) with three assists, one rebound and one steal across 31 minutes in Monday's 104-90 win over the Hawks.

LaVine remains a steady source of three-pointers as Monday marked the second time in three games he's hit six or more triples. What's even better is the rate at which LaVine is converting his three point attempts-- Monday's performance pushed him to 57.1 percent over the past five games. He'll have another tasty matchup on Wednesday when the Wolves take on the Nuggets who are currently allowing the 6th highest percentage from three-point line in the league.