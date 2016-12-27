Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Sinks six threes in Monday's win
Lavine scored 21 points (7-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) with three assists, one rebound and one steal across 31 minutes in Monday's 104-90 win over the Hawks.
LaVine remains a steady source of three-pointers as Monday marked the second time in three games he's hit six or more triples. What's even better is the rate at which LaVine is converting his three point attempts-- Monday's performance pushed him to 57.1 percent over the past five games. He'll have another tasty matchup on Wednesday when the Wolves take on the Nuggets who are currently allowing the 6th highest percentage from three-point line in the league.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Scores 40 points in Friday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Scores 24 in Saturday's OT loss•
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Scores team-high 24 in Tuesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Leads team with 29 in losing effort•
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Turns in 25 points in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Paces team with 23 points in loss•