LaVine registered eight points (3-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes during a 112-105 loss to Washington on Friday.

It was just his second single-digit scoring game of the year as he couldn't get shots to fall against the Wizards. He did manage to knock in at least two three-pointers for the 11th straight game. LaVine will get a chance to bounce back Saturday against the Jazz.