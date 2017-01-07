Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Struggles in loss to Wizards
LaVine registered eight points (3-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes during a 112-105 loss to Washington on Friday.
It was just his second single-digit scoring game of the year as he couldn't get shots to fall against the Wizards. He did manage to knock in at least two three-pointers for the 11th straight game. LaVine will get a chance to bounce back Saturday against the Jazz.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Leads the way with efficient scoring•
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Sinks six threes in Monday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Scores 40 points in Friday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Scores 24 in Saturday's OT loss•
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Scores team-high 24 in Tuesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Leads team with 29 in losing effort•