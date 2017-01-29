LaVine tallied 20 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 37 minutes in Saturday's 129-109 win over the Nets.

The sharpshooter drained multiple threes for the second straight game, while also hitting the 20-point mark for the second straight contest. The recent success follows a brief downturn for LaVine, who had posted four to 18 points in the previous five outings. Despite some uneven stretches, LaVine remains a strong complementary offensive presence alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins who's capable of offering strong returns in the categories of scoring and three-pointers when he has the hot hand.