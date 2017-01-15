LaVine (hip) will be active and available to play Sunday against the Mavericks.

The Timberwolves put LaVine through a pregame workout to see if his bruised left hip was still inhibiting him, but it's been determined that the third-year player will be able to return from a two-game absence. LaVine is fully expected to take back his spot in the starting five at shooting guard, which would result in Brandon Rush moving into a more limited role off the bench after averaging 38.0 minutes per game in the prior two contests. Assuming LaVine makes it through Sunday's contest without any issue, he should make for an easy activation for fantasy owners heading into the Timberwolves' three-game slate during the upcoming week.