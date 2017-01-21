Aminu will be coming off the bench for Friday's matchup against the 76ers, Jason Quick of CSNNW.com reports.

The Trail Blazers have been struggling as of late, and coach Terry Stotts seems to be trying to switch things up, changing his starting lineup just prior to tipoff after it was previously confirmed that Aminu would be starting. It's possible he'll still see his usual 28 minutes per game, but it's unclear at this time what his role will be for Friday's game, or moving forward.