Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Double-doubles in Tuesday's win
Aminu contributed 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 28 minutes during a 114-113 win over the Mavericks on Tuesday.
Aminu picked up his first double-double since Jan. 11 against the Cavaliers, but continued to struggle with his shot, as he's shooting just 34.8 percent from the field across his last five games. He may be looking at a slight bump in minutes going forward with Evan Turner (hand) expected to miss a significant amount of mine, and he can provide a decent amount of rebounds and steals for owners who can stomach his very poor shooting numbers.
