Aminu posted a season-high 26 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 31 minutes in Thursday's 120-111 loss to the Celtics.

Aminu's season-best scoring explosion came from nowhere, considering he'd tallied no more than 16 points in any other game this season. He was highly aggressive from all areas of the court Thursday, driving to the basket on multiple occasions and pouring in 10 of his 26 points in the final period. Despite the superb performance Thursday, rebounds remain the most dependable source of Aminu's production, although he now has notched multiple three-pointers in three of four February contests and is averaging 14.8 points in the new month.