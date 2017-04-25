Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Goes for 25 points as season ends
Aminu contributed 25 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 35 minutes during a 128-103 loss to the Warriors on Monday.
Aminu was just one point shy of his season high in scoring as he finished with 25 points and matched a season high with five three-pointers made. He was the only player on the team other than Damian Lillard to score more than 14 points. Aminu had an up and down season, and this performance came in a somewhat meaningless game, as the team was getting blown out for the entire game.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Will be rested Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Hauls in 12 boards Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Tallies 15 points in start•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Late addition to starting lineup•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Scores 20 off bench Monday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...