Aminu contributed 25 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 35 minutes during a 128-103 loss to the Warriors on Monday.

Aminu was just one point shy of his season high in scoring as he finished with 25 points and matched a season high with five three-pointers made. He was the only player on the team other than Damian Lillard to score more than 14 points. Aminu had an up and down season, and this performance came in a somewhat meaningless game, as the team was getting blown out for the entire game.