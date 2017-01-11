Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Grabs 15 boards in win vs. Lakers
Aminu totaled eight points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 29 minutes during a 108-87 victory over the Lakers on Tuesday.
After he scored a season high 16 points in each of the previous two games, Aminu grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds Tuesday. He also tied his season high with three blocked shots. Aminu has been good in the last five games with averages of 11.8 points on 58.5 percent shooting, 9.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.2 three-pointers per game in that stretch and it looks like he may have turned the corner in what had been a poor season so far.
