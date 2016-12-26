Aminu (back) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Raptors, CSN Northwest reports.

The Trail Blazers continue to list Aminu on their injury report with the back contusion that sidelined him from Dec. 13 through Dec. 20, but he's since appeared in both of the team's last two games, logging 30 and 29 minutes, respectively. There hasn't been any indication that Aminu suffered a setback in his recovery during either contest, so it appears he's just being listed on the report for precautionary reasons. He's fully expected to suit up Monday and could take on higher usage than normal with Damian Lillard (ankle) considered doubtful to play Monday.