Aminu tallied 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes in a 112-109 win over the Grizzlies on Friday.

Aminu has come off the bench behind Noah Vonleh in the Blazers' last four games, and with the team winning three of those contests, it seems likely he'll stick in that role until further notice. Fantasy owners shouldn't fret much though, as Aminu hasn't seen a noticeable change in his production since moving to the bench. In those four games, Aminu is averaging 8.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 three-pointer in 29.8 minutes per game, compared to marks of 7.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.7 blocks and 0.9 three-pointers in 28.2 minutes per game on the season.