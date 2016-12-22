Aminu (back) started at power forward and contributed five points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes in a 96-95 loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday.

Aminu had been sidelined for the previous four games while nursing a sore back, but his insertion into the starting five along with his full minutes load suggest the injury is no longer an issue. Assuming Aminu experiences no further setbacks on the health front, his playing time figures to stick in the 25-to-30-minute range most games, though he'll need to show more efficiency before becoming a dependable cog in fantasy lineups. After knocking down a career-high 126 three-pointers at a respectable 36.1 percent clip in 2015-16, Aminu's shooting touch has been off the mark all season. He's shooting just 29.2 percent from the field and 24.5 percent from three-point range over his 13 appearances.