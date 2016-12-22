Aminu (back) is considered probable for Friday's matchup with the Spurs, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.

Aminu was in the starting lineup Wednesday after a four-game absence, logging a full workload of 30 minutes in his return. He appeared to emerge from that game without any setbacks, so his listing as probable is likely just precautionary at this point. That said, Aminu is fully expected to take the court Friday and should see minutes in the 25-to-30 range.