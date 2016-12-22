Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Probable for Friday vs. Spurs
Aminu (back) is considered probable for Friday's matchup with the Spurs, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.
Aminu was in the starting lineup Wednesday after a four-game absence, logging a full workload of 30 minutes in his return. He appeared to emerge from that game without any setbacks, so his listing as probable is likely just precautionary at this point. That said, Aminu is fully expected to take the court Friday and should see minutes in the 25-to-30 range.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Plays 30 minutes in return to lineup•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Starts at power forward Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Probable for Wednesday vs. Mavericks•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Inactive Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Doubtful for Friday•