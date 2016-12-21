Aminu (back) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

Aminu has missed the last four games with a lingering back issue, but the extended time off has given him the chance to return to full strength and he's now fully expected to take the court Wednesday. Barring any late setbacks in warmups, Aminu should be good to go and he figures to take back his role in the starting lineup, likely pushing Meyers Leonard back to the bench.