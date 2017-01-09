Aminu provided a season-high 16 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 37 minutes in a 125-124 double-overtime loss to the Pistons on Sunday.

Aminu was a major underachiever earlier in the season while he struggled mightily from the field and missed time due to injury, but he's shown signs of developing into a reliable contributor of late. He's surpassed 33 minutes in each of the Blazers' last four games, and has turned in double-digit scoring efforts in two of those contests while averaging 8.0 rebounds and knocking down 46.9 percent of his attempts from the field. He could make for a dependable lineup option in mid-sized or deeper formats this week while the Blazers brace for a three-game slate.