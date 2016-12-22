Aminu (back) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the Mavericks and will start at power forward, Jason Quick of CSNNW.com reports.

Aminu has missed the Trail Blazers' last four games with a back injury, giving guys like Noah Vonleh and Meyers Leonard the opportunity to see added playing time. However, Leonard will head to the bench after starting Tuesday, as Aminu is back to full strength and will take his usual spot at power forward back. Look for him to see his normal minutes, as there's been no word of any potential playing time restrictions.