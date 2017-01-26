Aminu scored two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and added six rebounds, three assists, and one block in 28 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 105-98 win over the Lakers on Wednesday.

For the first time since the second contest of the campaign, Aminu had more turnovers (four) than points or assists. Furthermore, he is averaging just 7.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.7 blocks in 29 minutes per game during the last three contests since being removed from the starting lineup. Aminu has struggled to make shots all season long no matter what his role, but he has been even worse in the six games he has come off the bench during 2016-17, making just 29.4 percent from the field and 14.3 percent from beyond the arc while receiving 24.2 minutes per night. As a result, it will be tough to trust Aminu in fantasy until he turns things around and starts making more shots.