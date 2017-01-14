Aminu tallied eight points (3-9 FG, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a block in 31 minutes Friday during a 115-109 loss to the Magic.

Aminu was ineffective against Orlando, and is now shooting just 8-for-25 over his last two contests. Although he plays a healthy 28.0 minutes on average, Aminu's production rate is pretty low. He's averaging 7.0 points and 7.1 rebounds on the season, while shooting a disastrous 34.4 percent from the field and 25.9 percent from beyond the arc. Aminu's on the floor for his ability to matchup defensively. His fantasy value is horrendous.