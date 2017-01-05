Aminu went for 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals across 33 minutes during a 125-117 loss to Golden State on Wednesday.

Aminu had one of his better all-around games of the season and scored in double figures for the first time since Dec. 12. He also had a season-high five assists in the loss. It was a rare game in which Aminu shot above 50 percent from the field as he's shooting an icy 31.3 percent so far this season. We'll see if he can string another good game together Thursday against the Lakers.