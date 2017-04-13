Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Will be rested Wednesday
Aminu will not play in Wednesday's game against the Pelicans due to rest purposes, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.
With Aminu out, the Trail Blazers will now be without five of their key players including three regular starters. In his absence, Meyers Leonard will likely get the start at power forward alongside Noah Vonleh, while Jake Layman will is expected to see extended minutes off the bench with Portland rather light on frontcourt depth Wednesday.
