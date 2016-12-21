Aminu (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.

Aminu will miss his fourth straight game, as he just cannot shake off back problems that have plagued the forward's season. Noah Vonleh is expected to get the start once again with both Myers Leonard and Ed Davis also seeing extended minutes in the frontcourt off the bench.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola