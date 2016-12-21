Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Will not play Tuesday
Aminu (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.
Aminu will miss his fourth straight game, as he just cannot shake off back problems that have plagued the forward's season. Noah Vonleh is expected to get the start once again with both Myers Leonard and Ed Davis also seeing extended minutes in the frontcourt off the bench.
