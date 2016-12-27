Aminu (back) will start at power forward for Monday's tilt with the Raptors, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.

Aminu has been listed as probable prior to the Blazers' last few games and ultimately played without restrictions, seeing 29 and 30 minutes over each game, respectively. He'll start again Monday and should push for similar playing time to what he's seen over the last few contests, especially with Damian Lillard sitting out with an ankle injury.