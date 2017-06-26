Crabbe (foot) has been cleared for on-court work and is expected to be ready for training camp, Mike Richman of the Oregonian reports.

Crabbe participated in all but two regular- season games for the Trail Blazers, averaging 10.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers across 28.5 minutes per contest. However, near the end of the season he suffered a stress reaction in his left foot, which required surgery in May. Crabbe has already progressed to the point where he can take part in on-court drills, so there's currently no concern over his availability for training camp. He's heading into the second year of a four-year, $74.8 million contract and is slated to pull in $19.3 million during the 2017-18 campaign alone, which suggests he should again take on a substantial role despite coming off a relatively disappointing showing this past year.