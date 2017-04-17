Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Goes 1-for-5 from field in Game 1
Crabbe (foot) played 22 minutes in Sunday's 121-109 loss to the Warriors in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series, providing three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Crabbe was cleared to return to the court after his sore left foot prevented him from playing in the final three games of the regular season, but coach Terry Stotts limited the swingman a bit. The 25-year-old saw well below his season average of 28.5 minutes per game, and wasn't able to find his shooting touch during his time on the court. It may take a little time for Crabbe to shake off the rust before he makes much of an imprint on the first-round series.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Will play Sunday vs. Warriors•
-
Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Probable to play in Game 1•
-
Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: No walking boot•
-
Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Guarantees readiness for Game 1•
-
Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Not expected to play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Ruled out Monday vs. Spurs•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...