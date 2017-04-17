Crabbe (foot) played 22 minutes in Sunday's 121-109 loss to the Warriors in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series, providing three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Crabbe was cleared to return to the court after his sore left foot prevented him from playing in the final three games of the regular season, but coach Terry Stotts limited the swingman a bit. The 25-year-old saw well below his season average of 28.5 minutes per game, and wasn't able to find his shooting touch during his time on the court. It may take a little time for Crabbe to shake off the rust before he makes much of an imprint on the first-round series.