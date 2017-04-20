Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Goes 3-for-10 from field in Game 2 loss
Crabbe (foot) provided six points (3-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes in a 110-81 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday in Game 2 of the series.
Crabbe has played in both of the Trail Blazers' first two playoff games after being listed on the injury report with left foot soreness heading into both contests, but he has yet to make his mark off the bench. He's shot a combined 4-for-15 from the field and 1-for-8 from three-point range in those games, leaving Portland wanting for scoring beyond its top two stars, Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum.
