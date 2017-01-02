Crabbe contributed 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, and one block across 40 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 95-89 win over the Timberwolves on Sunday.

Crabbe grabbed a career-high eight boards in a career-high 40 minutes, and he has now seen 34.9 minutes per game over the last seven contests. Damian Lillard (ankle) missed his fourth straight bout on Sunday, which has surely played a part in the recent uptick. However, Crabbe's minutes already appeared to be on the rise even before the team's star guard got injured, and Crabbe could soon be averaging over 30 minutes per night.