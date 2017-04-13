Crabbe (foot) indicated after Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Pelicans that he will "for sure" be ready for Sunday's Game 1 against the Warriors, Jason Quick of CSN Northwest reports.

Crabbe missed each of the team's last three regular-season tilts due to the foot issue, but indicated Tuesday that he was confident he'd be ready for the tilt. Nothing in the past 24 hours has changed that outlook and he instead reaffirmed that thought Wednesday. Should Crabbe be limited by the injury during the playoffs, coach Terry Stotts could allot more minutes to Evan Turner.