Crabbe posted 18 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five assists and three rebounds across 36 minutes during a 125-117 loss to Golden State on Wednesday.

Crabbe had his highest scoring output since opening night, when he also scored 18. He also got to the free throw line a season-high eight times. He has scored in double figures in the last four games and is seeing big minutes in Damian Lillard's (ankle) absence. We'll see if Crabbe can keep it going against the Lakers on Thursday in the second half of a back-to-back.