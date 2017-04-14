Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: No walking boot
Crabbe (foot) was not wearing a walking boot at Friday's practice, Jason Quick of CSN Northwest reports.
Crabbe followed Portland's regular season finale by stating he will "for sure" play in Sunday's playoff opener against the Warriors, so the fact that he's entering the weekend without a walking boot is obviously a good sign. After missing the Blazers' final three games, Crabbe's status will still be worth monitoring as Sunday's tipoff approaches. Even if he indeed is cleared to suit up, it wouldn't be surprising if Crabbe doesn't play his usual allotment of nearly 29 minutes, which could keep Evan Turner more involved in his stead.
