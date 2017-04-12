Crabbe (foot) said Tuesday that he's "confident" he'll be ready for Game 1 of the Trail Blazers' first-round playoff series, Jay Allen of Rip City Radio 620 AM reports. It's not expected that he'll play in Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Pelicans.

Crabbe's sore left foot has kept him out of the previous two games, and based on the swingman's comments, it doesn't sound like the Trail Blazers will take any chances by keeping him active in a mostly meaningless game Wednesday. Crabbe indicated that he would likely have to play through the injury throughout the postseason, which could impact his effectiveness. If coach Terry Stotts decides to curb Crabbe's role a bit as a result of the injury during the postseason, Evan Turner would likely be the primary beneficiary of increased minutes.