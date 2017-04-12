Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Not expected to play Wednesday
Crabbe (foot) said Tuesday that he's "confident" he'll be ready for Game 1 of the Trail Blazers' first-round playoff series, Jay Allen of Rip City Radio 620 AM reports. It's not expected that he'll play in Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Pelicans.
Crabbe's sore left foot has kept him out of the previous two games, and based on the swingman's comments, it doesn't sound like the Trail Blazers will take any chances by keeping him active in a mostly meaningless game Wednesday. Crabbe indicated that he would likely have to play through the injury throughout the postseason, which could impact his effectiveness. If coach Terry Stotts decides to curb Crabbe's role a bit as a result of the injury during the postseason, Evan Turner would likely be the primary beneficiary of increased minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: No walking boot•
-
Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Guarantees readiness for Game 1•
-
Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Ruled out Monday vs. Spurs•
-
Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Out Saturday vs. Jazz•
-
Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Doubtful to play vs. Jazz•
-
Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Drains career-high eight three-pointers Thursday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...