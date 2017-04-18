Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Probable for Game 2
Crabbe (foot) is probable for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Warriors, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.
Crabbe, who went 1-for-5 across 22 minutes during Sunday's Game 1 loss to the Warriors, returned to the floor after left foot soreness caused him to miss the final three games of the regular season. He saw less than his season average of 28.5 minutes per game and couldn't seem to get a rhythm, possibly still bothered by his injury. As of now, the Trail Blazers are listing him as probable, though we should get another update on Crabbe's availability after Wednesday morning's shootaround.
