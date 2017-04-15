Crabbe (foot) is considered probable to play in Sunday's Game 1 against the Warriors, Jason Quick of CSN Northwest reports.

Crabbe missed the final four games of the regular season with soreness in his left foot, but it doesn't appear as though the issue will keep him out of the team's playoff opener. Look for a more definitive update after shootaround Sunday, but if Crabbe does return, it would mean fewer minutes for Moe Harkless and Evan Turner.