Crabbe tallied 23 points (8-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds across 29 minutes in Friday's 112-109 win over the Grizzlies.

Crabbe's benefited from a few extra minutes with fellow reserve wing Maurice Harkless (calf) missing his second straight game, and he responded by turning in the second-best scoring haul on the team after Damian Lillard's 33 points. The 24-year-old's role as a sniper from distance often makes him prone to hot and cold spells, and it was mostly the latter of late heading into Friday's contest. The six three-pointers Crabbe drilled matched his output from the previous six games combined.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola