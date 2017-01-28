Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Puts up 23 points Friday
Crabbe tallied 23 points (8-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds across 29 minutes in Friday's 112-109 win over the Grizzlies.
Crabbe's benefited from a few extra minutes with fellow reserve wing Maurice Harkless (calf) missing his second straight game, and he responded by turning in the second-best scoring haul on the team after Damian Lillard's 33 points. The 24-year-old's role as a sniper from distance often makes him prone to hot and cold spells, and it was mostly the latter of late heading into Friday's contest. The six three-pointers Crabbe drilled matched his output from the previous six games combined.
