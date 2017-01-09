Crabbe tallied a career-high 30 points (12-15 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with one rebound, one assist and one steal across 43 minutes in a 125-124 double-overtime loss to the Pistons on Sunday.

Crabbe's production was expected to take a step back with Damian Lillard returning from an ankle injury to play in the last two games, but the 24-year-old has continued to thrive while transitioning back to a bench role. He certainly benefited from Sunday's game lasting an extra 10 minutes in order to achieve his new personal best in the scoring column, but Crabbe has been a steady scorer for nearly three weeks. Crabbe has failed to hit double figures only once in the last nine games, and is averaging 14.1 points to go with 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.4 assists per game over that stretch. The supporting stats will never be strong for Crabbe, but he'll hold value in deeper leagues until his shooting starts to decline.