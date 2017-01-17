Crabbe put up five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists and three rebounds across 25 minutes off the bench in a 120-101 loss to the Wizards on Monday.

Crabbe dropped back to a bench role following a one-game stint in the starting five while Maurice Harkless (calf) missed time. Though Harkless saw only 19 minutes in his return to the lineup, coach Terry Stotts restricted the playing time of nearly all his primary rotation options -- including Crabbe -- after the Trail Blazers trailed by 25 points at halftime. Crabbe should veer closer to the 30-minute mark in most games, but with his shooting beginning to cool off following 24- and 30-point games earlier this month, his fantasy value is beginning to trend downward again.