Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Scores 24 points on 11 shots in Wednesday's win
Crabbe contributed 24 points (9-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 31 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 102-86 win over the Cavaliers on Wednesday.
Crabbe has been cooking on offense lately, and he has scored in double figures during seven of the last eight games. Furthermore, he has connected on 25-of-34 from the field over the last three bouts, and the recent return of Damian Lillard (ankle) hasn't yet cut into Crabbe's production despite the 24-year-old guard moving back to a reserve role.
