Crabbe scored four points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt) in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 114-113 win over the Mavericks.

Crabbe struggled mightily, as he shoot 16.7 percent from the field and failed to contribute a meaningful stat besides points for the first time since November of last season. Despite the off night, the 24-year-old is averaging a career-high 10.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 28.5 minutes per game this season. Teammate Evan Turner suffered a hand fracture, which should open the door for Crabbe to get more minutes moving forward.