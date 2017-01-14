Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Scores just seven points in start
Crabbe started at small forward Friday, finishing with seven points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 32 minutes during a 115-109 loss to Orlando.
With Maurice Harkless sitting out Friday's game due to tardiness, Crabbe got the nod and struggled from the field. He couldn't buy a bucket, falling back to Earth after a monster 24-point performance Wednesday against the Cavaliers. Despite the streaky scoring, Crabbe has consistently played big minutes lately, and roto owners short on scoring should at least keep an eye on him.
