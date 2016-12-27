Crabbe will start at shooting guard for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jason Quick of CSNNW.com reports.

Damian Lillard has been ruled out with an ankle injury, so the Trail Blazers are pushing C.J. McCollum over to point guard, with Crabbe moving into the top spot at shooting guard. Crabbe should see a decent increase in value while working with the first unit, likely pushing for minutes in the mid-30's, while guys like Evan Turner and Shabazz Napier could see added minutes off the bench as well in the backcourt.