Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Starts at shooting guard Monday
Crabbe will start at shooting guard for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jason Quick of CSNNW.com reports.
Damian Lillard has been ruled out with an ankle injury, so the Trail Blazers are pushing C.J. McCollum over to point guard, with Crabbe moving into the top spot at shooting guard. Crabbe should see a decent increase in value while working with the first unit, likely pushing for minutes in the mid-30's, while guys like Evan Turner and Shabazz Napier could see added minutes off the bench as well in the backcourt.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Posts 11 points off bench Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Coming off bench Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Starting Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Scores 16 points off bench Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Held to six points in 29 minutes Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Puts up 14 points Sunday•