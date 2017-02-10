Crabbe supplied 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 30 minutes in Thursday's 120-111 loss to the Celtics.

Crabbe provided solid complentary production off the second unit, managing double-digit scoring for the fifth time in the last eight games. His recent resurgence follows a January stretch where the fourth-year guard posted five straight single-digit efforts while shooting 33.0 percent or worse in all of those contests. He's bounced back to post 50.0 percent or better success rates from the floor in five of the subsequent eight outings, and has drained 14 three-pointers over that span as well.