Crabbe will be inserted into the starting lineup in place of Maurice Harkless on Friday against Orlando, Jason Quick of CSNNW.com reports.

Maurice Harkless entered pregame warmups late, and the indication on the arena's scoreboard is that Crabbe will be starting in his place. Crabbe is averaging 33.3 minutes per game over the last three contests and has provided 21.0 points per game over that same stretch.