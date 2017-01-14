Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Will get spot start Friday vs. Orlando
Crabbe will be inserted into the starting lineup in place of Maurice Harkless on Friday against Orlando, Jason Quick of CSNNW.com reports.
Maurice Harkless entered pregame warmups late, and the indication on the arena's scoreboard is that Crabbe will be starting in his place. Crabbe is averaging 33.3 minutes per game over the last three contests and has provided 21.0 points per game over that same stretch.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Scores 24 points on 11 shots in Wednesday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Puts up career-high 30 points Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Shifts back to bench role Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Matches season-high 18 points vs. Warriors•
-
Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Grabs career-high eight boards in Sunday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Starts at shooting guard Monday•