Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Will play Sunday vs. Warriors
Crabbe (foot) will play in Game 1 against the Warriors on Sunday, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
Crabbe came into Sunday with a probable designation, so he was always expected to return to the lineup following a recent three-game absence. Look for him to come off the bench as one of the first reserves on the wing, which could take away some minutes from the likes of Maurice Harkless and Evan Turner.
